County Invites Public To Join In Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony

County officials and community leaders are inviting the public to join in the County’s Annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony this Friday.

The ceremony will be held at noon, Friday, September 11, on the front steps of the Chautauqua County Courthouse at 3 North Erie Street in Mayville. It will mark the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

County Executive PJ Wendel said, “Twenty-five years later, we continue to remember the lives forever changed on September 11, 2001. We remember the nearly 3,000 innocent people who lost their lives that day, the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Global War on Terror, and those who have since lost their lives to illnesses connected to 9/11. We also remember those who continue to struggle with the physical and mental health consequences of that day and of their service.”

The 25th anniversary provides an opportunity to pause and reflect on the profound impact of September 11 and to honor the courage and sacrifice of those who responded, served, and continue to live with the lasting effects of that day.

The public is encouraged to join County officials, first responders, veterans, community leaders and fellow residents for this solemn remembrance. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available on Chautauqua County’s YouTube page.

A note that Celoron Village Hall will be closed from 10:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11 to allow staff to attend Chautauqua County’s annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony.