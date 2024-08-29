County Legislator Dave Wilfong Announces His Resignation

Republican County Legislator Dave Wilfong has announced his resignation from the Chautauqua County Legislature.

Wilfong, who represents District 11 in the city of Jamestown, was the Majority Leader of the Legislature as of this term. He announced that today, August 29, would be the effective date of his resignation from the Legislature, Airport Commission, Audit & Control Committee, and Planning & Economic Development Committee.

Wilfong thanked his collogues for their support, “I’d like to thank Pierre Chagnon, Chuck Nazzaro, and the late Jay Gould for supporting me when I was a new legislator and giving me the hard work and guidance to get through 10 years of this stuff. I was a new legislator and I was just green behind the ears and those gentlemen helped me. And, believe it or not, back in the day it was a big deal if a Republican called a Democrat for advice and I’d like to say my good friend Chuck Nazarro never disappointed me and I appreciate that.”

Wilfong also thanked the residents of the city for their support, including during his failed run for Mayor of Jamestown in 2019.

Wilfong and his wife will be moving to Florida.