County Legislators To Consider Ways To Help With Food Insecurity While SNAP Benefits Delayed

Chautauqua County Legislators will look at ways to help people with food insecurity as a federal government shutdown has SNAP benefits delayed.

The Legislature held an emergency meeting Wednesday night to discuss uncertainties with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Heating Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) funding. Department Heads from Social Services, Office For Aging Services, and the County Attorney’s office provided updates on what the status of the programs and what the county is doing to address issues.

County Executive PJ Wendel said that due to the cost, neither New York State nor counties can fund the SNAP program. He said, however, public assistance funding is still available for those in need. In Chautauqua County, 23,000 individuals receive SNAP benefits with 4,300 of those individuals being senior citizens.

Commissioner of Mental Hygiene and Social Services Carmelo Hernandez said the amount of benefit delivered to states for the month of November is still being determined by the federal government. The state will send out a mass communication to everyone who receives SNAP benefits once benefit amounts are determined

Office For Aging Services Director Dana Corwin said the OFA already has programs and contracts in place to feed senior citizens in need through their home delivered meal program as well as their congregate meal program, which includes restaurant dining. She said they have formulated a plan with community partners to provide meals throughout Chautauqua County if needed.

During privilege of the floor, Connie Griffith, speaking on behalf of food pantries in northern Chautauqua County, requested legislators consider two initiatives to address the immediate needs for food subsidies and to establish a proactive process to maintain a better budget control of county monies that are spent, “First, I urge you to release some unallocated funds to local food pantries on a weekly basis until the Federal staff benefits are restored. This will ease the immediate surge of additional demands on the food pantries by allowing us to purchase food product as needed.”

Griffith’s second initiative she presented would be for Chautauqua County Department of Social Services to enter into a contract with Feedmore Western New York to provide food pantry vouchers to new SNAP recipients when there’s a delay in receiving their benefits, or if a client has a lost or stolen card. She said this initiative is already in place in Erie County.

Legislator Tom Nelson requested that staff discuss and review Ms. Griffith’s proposal and bring a recommendation back to the County Legislature for consideration.

Legislative Chairman Pierre Chagnon also requested updates at the Legislature’s Human Services Committee meeting on November 12 as well as at the November 19 voting session.