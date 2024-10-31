County Legislature Appoints Nacole Ellis as New Republican Election Commissioner

The Chautauqua County Legislature has appointed Nacole Ellis as the new Republican Election Commissioner and reappointed Luz Torres as the Democratic Election Commissioner.

Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon apologized to legislators for bringing them back for the emergency meeting Wednesday night, “We received the nominations of the two Election Commissioners and when we inquired as to when the Legislature needed to act on those we were incorrectly informed by the Board of Elections that we had to act on them by the end of the year. So, we had planned to put these on the agenda for November. That advice we received was entirely incorrect.”

Chagnon said the Republican nomination needed to be acted on by the October voting session of the Legislature with the Democratic reappointment needing to be confirmed by Election Day.

Legislators approved both appointments unanimously by a vote of 13 to 0. Six legislators were absent.

Ellis replaces Commissioner Brian Abram, who informed WRFA that he was stepping down from the position.