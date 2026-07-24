County Legislature Approves Lease Agreement To Relocate South County Departments To Former Lynn Building

The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved a lease agreement authorizing Chautauqua County Government to relocate its South County operations to the Lynn Building in downtown Jamestown.

The 10-year lease agreement with 310-322 East Third Ventures LLC provides approximately 54,000 square feet of office space with the opportunity for future expansion. East Third Ventures is currently under contract to buy the Lynn Building.

The county’s current lease agreements for the South County Office Building on East Fourth Street, the County Department of Motor Vehicles space at 512 West Third Street, and the County’s Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services office space at 333 East Fifth Street all end at various points in 2027.

During public comments, there were concerns expressed by one of the current tenants of the Lynn Building, Infinity Visual & Performing Arts, about their future in that building. Infinity Executive Director Shane Hawkins stated that the organization has no interest in moving given its proximity to Jamestown High School and the programming they’re able to provide in the 14,000 square feet they currently rent.

Developer Jeff Wereski previously stated at the Legislature’s Public Facilities Committee meeting that Infinity and Chautauqua Striders would not be impacted by the lease agreement with the County. According to Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, Infinity’s current lease is in effect for eight more years.

Republican Majority Leader Jaime Gustafson proposed two amendments to the lease agreement that removed reference to the Probation Department occupying the new building and language to “…provide consideration for supporting the continued occupancy of Infinity Visual and Performing Arts and Striders at 310 through 322 East Third Street, in an effort to be good community citizens and recognize the value that these organizations bring to our community.” That amendment passed unanimously.

While the lease agreement for the Lynn Building will cost more on the surface than the current leases the County is paying at its current locations, County Budget Director Jennifer Swan informed the Legislature Wednesday night that the local share cost is estimated to go down thanks to revenue reimbursements for the Human Services departments that would be moving there. She added that parking expenses are also expected to go down as well.

The cost of the lease is $23.50 per square foot per year, equaling approximately $105,750 per month for the first year, with annual 3% increases.

Jamestown Democrat Vince DeJoy moved to refer the lease agreement back to committee for additional discussion, which echoed other Democratic Legislators concerns that more information was needed as they only had had nine days to review the agreement. The motion failed along party lines. Ultimately, the lease agreement passed by a vote of 12 to 5 with Fredonia Democrat Bob Bankowski and Jamestown Democrat Tom Nelson joining Republicans in voting yes.

County Executive PJ Wendel noted other locations had been considered outside the city and in Jamestown, including the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood, the Furniture Mart Building, and the former Big Lots plaza.

He said the decision to consolidate departments into a single facility is part of a long-term plan to improve coordination among departments and making government services more convenient for residents. Wendel also cited deficiencies at the South County Office Building as another reason for the move.