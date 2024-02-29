County Legislature Approves Salary Increases

The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved salary increases for the County Executive, County Clerk, County Sheriff, and County Legislature.

The salary increases will not go into effect until the next term for those elected seats.

The County Executive, Clerk, and Sheriff, since 2018, have received a cost of living increase each year based on the U.S. Department of Labor‘s Consumer Price Index.

The five Democrats on the Legislature voted no on every salary increase. They were joined by Jamestown Republican Legislator Dave Wilfong in voting no on the County Executive and the County Sheriff salary increases. On the county legislature’s salary increase, Republican Legislators Bob Scudder and John Penhollow also voted no.

While County Legislators’ $9,000 salary has not increased in 20 years, it will increase to $14,732 per legislator on January 1, 2026 with legislators also receiving a cost of living increase each year in line with the County Executive, Clerk, and Sheriff.

The salary increases were recommended by the County’s Salary Review Commission.

The County Executive’s salary will rise by $16,210 starting January 1, 2026; the County Clerk’s salary will increase $17,880 on January 1, 2026; and the County Sheriff’s salary will increase by $10,355 on January 1, 2027.

The Legislature also approved a local law requiring the County Salary Review Commission to meet every four years starting in November 2027.

A resolution raising the Senior Citizen Real Property Tax Exemption from the current income limit of $22,000 to the state maximum of $58,400 has been approved. Additionally, the Legislature approved a local law raising the household income threshold for people with disabilities to qualify for a partial real property tax exemption from $22,000 to the state maximum of $50,000.

Both tax exemptions go into effect on March 1 of this year.