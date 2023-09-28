County Legislature Chairman Reacts to Proposed 2024 County Budget

Chautauqua County Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon said it’s “heartwarming” to see the increases in the County’s full value assessment.

He said this increase allows the tax rate to decrease substantially which benefits all property owners.

Chagnon said opportunities are limited though with the proposed budget being at the tax cap, “So, anything the Legislature would consider adding to the budget, to stay under the tax cap we’d either have to find more revenue or take something else out. So, being at the tax cap is a bit of a challenge for the Legislature but certainly something we’ve dealt with in the past and are fully prepared to deal with in this budget.”

Chagnon said the legislature will review the budget the first week of October with plans to approve a budget at the October 25 voting session. The County budget must be approved by December 1.