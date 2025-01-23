County Legislature Passes Resolution Aimed At Restoring Commercial Air Service to Jamestown Airport

The Chautauqua County Legislature has passed a resolution looking to restore commercial air service at the Jamestown Airport.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously, comes on the heels of an Air Service Recovery Plan that was presented to the Chautauqua County Legislature in December. The plan states that there are more than enough likely fliers to sustain commercial air service, with 916 customers in the area flying out of the area each day and 590 customers on incoming flights.

Jamestown Legislator Fred Larson co-sponsored the resolution along with Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon. Larson asked for Legislators’ support of the resolution to bring air service back to Jamestown, “… to serve the industries of our area, to serve Chautauqua Institution, to serve the National Comedy Center.. just to name a few. We shouldn’t have lost the air service in January of ‘18, but we did. But because we were an Essential Air Service community for a long time, we should be able to get that designation back and hopefully be able to fly out of Jamestown by the end of this year.”

Part of reinstating commercial air service will likely include the County applying for Essential Air Service designation from the Federal government. The Jamestown Airport lost the EAS designation in 2018.