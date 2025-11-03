County Legislature To Hold Emergency Meeting To Discuss SNAP, HEAP

The Chautauqua County Legislature will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss SNAP and HEAP benefits.

Chairman Pierre Chagnon called for the meeting will take place 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 5.

County Executive PJ Wendel, the County Department of Social Services, Department of Mental Hygiene, Office for Aging Services, and the County Law Department will provide an update on the status of SNAP and HEAP benefits, an explanation of what the County can legally do to assist the recipients of SNAP and HEAP benefits, as well as the status of State funds and local programs for emergency food assistance

The meeting will be held in the Legislative Chambers on the third floor of the Gerace Office Building in Mayville. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on Chautauqua County Government’s YouTube page.