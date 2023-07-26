WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Legislature to Vote on Two Union Contracts

The Chautauqua County Legislature has two union contracts on their voting agenda for the monthly meeting tonight.

A four-year proposed contract with CSEA Unit 3600 includes a 3% wage increase in 2024 and 2025 and a 3.5% wage increase in 2026 and 2027. It also includes a $1,000 bonus each year of the contract, contingent on the inflation index.

The four-year contract with CCSEA includes 3.5% wage increases each of the four years of the contract through 2027 as well as a $1,500 bonus each year.

CSEA is operating under a one-year contract that was approved in August 2022. That contracted included a 3% wage increase and $750 bonus. The previous four-year contract for 2019 through 2022 changed union employees over to a higher deductible health insurance plan while including a 3% wage increase each year.

The County Legislature voting session will take place in the Legislative Chambers of the Gerace Office Building at 6:30 p.m. tonight. The public is welcome to attend with the meeting being livestreamed on https://www.youtube.com/@ChautauquaCounty/streams

