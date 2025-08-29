County Legislature Unanimously Approves Three Union Contracts

Three county union contracts have received approval by the Chautauqua County Legislature.

The contracts for DSACC, CCSSA, and CSEA Unit 6322 are for January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2029.

The DSACC contract includes wage increases of 4% for 2026, 4% for 2027, 4% for 2028, and 4% for 2029.

County Undersheriff Nate Baideme read a statement from Sheriff Jim Quattrone to County Legislators, thanking them for their support for deputy sheriffs and supervisors, “By approving these collective bargaining agreements, you have not only acknowledged the vital role our deputies play, but also taken a step to ensure they receive fair compensation and benefits. This support is not just about numbers on a paycheck. It’s about valuing the lives and families of those who serve us daily.”

County Executive PJ Wendel said they try to do what’s best for both parties when it comes to contract negotiations, “One of the comments by Legislator (Fred) Johnson stated that during COVID it was discovered and found that our Sheriffs Deputies were underpaid and now they’re more in line with law enforcement here in Chautauqua County. Still not ahead of others but we tried to bring them up to be comparable. So, again, you need to pay good people and that’s what we did.”

The CCSSA contract includes wage increases of 4% for 2027, 4% for 2028, and 4% for 2029.

And the CSEA Unit 6322 contract includes wage increases of 2.5% for 2027, 2.5% for 2028, and 2.5% for 2029. It also includes a one-time bonus of $500 paid in one payment to all active Unit members by February 28, 2026.