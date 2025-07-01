County Mental Hygiene Employee Nominated For 2025 Social Worker Of The Year Award

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services has announced that Rachel Mesmer Ludwig has been nominated for the 2025 Social Worker of the Year Award by the National Association of Social Workers – New York State (NASW-NYS) Western Division.

The nomination, submitted by Dr. Michael Clarkson-Hendrix, Associate Professor and Social Work Program Director at SUNY Fredonia, recognizes Ludwig’s decades of service and leadership in behavioral health, youth mental health advocacy, and her consistent embodiment of the core values of the social work profession.

A Licensed Clinical Social Worker with over 25 years of experience, Ludwig has served as Project Director for multiple federally funded System of Care initiatives, including Chautauqua Tapestry. Her work integrates trauma-informed practices, collaborative community systems, and individualized support for children with emotional and behavioral health challenges.

In addition to her administrative leadership, Ludwig brings a strong background in clinical practice, training, and education. She has taught at the bachelor’s and master’s levels, presented at statewide and national conferences, and served on numerous community boards. Her wellness-oriented approach to social work is rooted in both professional practice and personal commitment, incorporating yoga, art, gardening, and time with family and pets into her own life.

To learn more about NASW-NYS and the Western Division’s awards, visit naswnys.org. To learn more about Chautauqua Tapestry, visit tapestrychq.com.