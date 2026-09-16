County Office Of Probation Earns State Recognition

The Chautauqua County Office of Probation has earned state recognition after achieving a 99% DNA collection rate among individuals sentenced to probation supervision during calendar year 2025.

The office received a Certificate of Commendation from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), Office of Probation and Correctional Alternatives.

The certificate recognizes the Chautauqua County Department of Probation for its efforts in achieving the 99% collection rate.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel said, “A 99% collection rate demonstrates that our probation officers are taking seriously their responsibility to ensure individuals under supervision meet the requirements of their sentences. I want to congratulate Director Gilbert Taylor and the entire Probation team for this achievement and for the work they do every day to make Chautauqua County safer.”

The department’s work extends beyond monitoring compliance with court-ordered conditions. The Chautauqua County Office of Probation is committed to holding court-referred offenders accountable for their actions while also working with them to facilitate positive behavioral change, contribute to a safer community and advocate for victims’ rights.

DNA collection is an important component of New York’s criminal justice system. For individuals sentenced to probation supervision who are subject to DNA collection requirements, probation departments play an important role in ensuring samples are collected and properly submitted to the New York State DNA Databank.

The recognition comes as the Chautauqua County Office of Probation continues to expand its approach to offender accountability and effective community supervision. Earlier this year, the department launched a new offender accountability program supported by funding from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services through the STRIVE Grant initiative.

That program has allowed the department to expand resources, provide specialized training and implement evidence-based programming tailored to the needs of Chautauqua County. Among those initiatives is the Strength at Home model, which focuses on accountability, addressing harmful behaviors and helping participants develop skills to reduce the likelihood of re-offending.

The department also recognizes the importance of stability and sustained employment for individuals under community supervision. Employment can provide individuals with a path toward self-sufficiency, the ability to support their families and positive structure in their daily lives. Probation staff work with individuals and area employers to address questions related to probation conditions and employment.