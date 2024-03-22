County Offices To Close at Noon On April 8 For Solar Eclipse

Chautauqua County Government offices will close at noon on Monday, April 8 in anticipation of the solar eclipse.

While all offices and services will close at noon, emergency and essential services will remain open. All county offices will reopen at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 9.

By closing county offices and services during the eclipse, the county aims to minimize traffic congestion, promote public safety, and enable residents and visitors to fully experience this rare celestial phenomenon.

Chautauqua County encourages residents and visitors to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable eclipse viewing experience.

For more information on eclipse safety and where to obtain free solar glasses, visit CHQGov.com/Eclipse.