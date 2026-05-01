County Officials ‘Disheartened’ By Closure Of eSolution

Chautauqua County officials are “disheartened” by the announcement that eSolutions is closing its town of Ellicott plant.

County Executive PJ Wendel and Deputy County Executive of Economic Development Mark Geise sent out a joint statement saying, “The County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) has been aware of the major challenges facing the business, and has been working proactively with them for nearly a year trying to identify a path forward that would prevent a full closure from taking place.”

The statement said county officials were, “…unable to provide the level and type of assistance to prevent this unfortunate outcome.” Wendel and Geise said the CCIDA and County pulled in Empire State Development, Upstate Capital Association of NY, Insyte Consulting, political leadership, and a multitude of finance-related experts to assist. They said several offers were made to the Canadian lending syndicate to purchase the company, “but these offers were inexplicably rejected.”

County officials added, “…the issues facing eSolutions are not the result of anything we are or aren’t doing locally, but rather due to internal business-wide decisions and broader economic factors, forces, and uncertainties. In fact, the CCIDA has a long history of working with and assisting Bush Industries dating back several decades, which helped to sustain their operations to the present.”

The statement concluded with the County saying they would do all they could to either resurrect the business and/or find a new tenant for the Mason Drive facility.