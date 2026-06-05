County Officials Unveil Educational Video For America 250

Chautauqua County Government and the Chautauqua County Historian’s Office have unveiled America 250: Chautauqua County’s Story.

The educational video project highlights key moments in local history and their connection to the broader American story as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary in 2026.

The video explores several significant chapters of Chautauqua County’s past, including the Holland Land Company’s role in settling western New York, the historic Stow Ferry, the Barcelona Lighthouse, and Jamestown’s nationally influential voting machine industry. Through these stories, viewers are invited to discover how local people, places, and innovations contributed to the growth and development of the United States.

A central goal of the project was to engage young people with local history. The video is narrated by student volunteers Mattie Silleman, Kennedy Thurston, and Blake Case.

The project originated from an idea developed by Melissa Silleman, a volunteer with the Chautauqua County Historian’s Office, who saw an opportunity to connect local students with the upcoming America 250 commemoration while encouraging greater interest in history among younger generations.

The Historian’s Office plans to share the video with schools throughout Chautauqua County and encourages educators to showcase it as part of their Flag Day lessons and activities. Designed with students in mind, the video offers an engaging introduction to local history while exploring Chautauqua County’s connection to the American story and the nation’s upcoming Semiquincentennial celebration.

The video was directed and edited by Chautauqua County Media Information Officer Justin Gould, who worked alongside the Historian’s Office to develop a format that would resonate with younger audiences.

In addition to the video, Chautauqua County has launched a companion website featuring historical background information, educational resources, and links to local and national America 250 initiatives.

Residents can watch the video and learn more at: chautauquacountyny.gov/America250

Residents interested in learning more about Chautauqua County’s role in the American story are encouraged to attend the Chautauqua County History Expo on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

The event will bring together local historians, museums, historical societies, genealogists, and community organizations for a day of exhibits, demonstrations, presentations, and family-friendly activities celebrating the people, places, and events that shaped our region.

Additional information is available at: CHQHistoryExpo.com