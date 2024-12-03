County Officials Urge People To Stay Safe, Use Good Judgment During Winter Storm

Chautauqua County officials are urging people to stay safe and use good judgment during the continued Lake Effect Snow Storm.

County Executive PJ Wendel was joined by County Emergency Services Director Noel Guttman, Public Facilities Director Tim Card, and Interim Director of the Office for Aging Services Dana Corwin for an update on the winter storm that has dumped several feet of snow on areas of Chautauqua County.

Card said 20 to 25 County plow trucks have been out 24 hours a day since Thanksgiving night. He said people should give themselves extra time if they need to travel, “Make sure your cars are cleaned off so that you can see and that your visibility is good. Just be prepared to give yourselves some extra time because our plow guys are out there and we don’t need cars, and vehicles, and traffic stranded or in our way because that slows us down tremendously. So, just be cautious and give us the space that plow drivers need.”

Corwin said that during winter storms, it is especially important to check in on elderly family members, neighbors, and those with disabilities to ensure they are safe and have everything they need, “The elderly can be less likely to sense or respond to low temperatures. And, believe it or not, 20% of injuries with regard to cold happen in the house, whether that’s hypothermia or falls. So, we want people to be aware. Problems like diabetes cause problems with warmth and blood flow. Thyroid problems can cause temperature dysregulation. And arthritis and things like Parkinson’s (disease) can make it difficult to dress appropriately for the weather and definitely impact falls.”

Corwin said a simple phone call or visit can make all the difference.

Guttman urged people to avoid overexertion when removing snow by taking frequent breaks and removing small amounts at a time. He said that will help prevent strain on your body and reduce the risk of injury, especially in challenging winter conditions.

Guttman said to make sure the carbon monoxide detectors are working in your home, “Just yesterday, we had a local fire department respond to a house that had blocked vents and their CO readings were in the high triple digits. And the residents were transported to local medical facilities. One was transported to a hyperbaric chamber for treatment. So, it’s a very serious concern. It is happening locally.”

Guttman added that people should avoid using ovens or grills to heat your home, and never leave space heaters unattended.

Also, keep vents and exhaust pipes clear of snow and ice during winter storms to prevent carbon monoxide buildup.

Residents are encouraged to stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts and conditions by monitoring the National Weather Service’s website at weather.gov/buf.