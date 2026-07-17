County Planning Department To Hold Public Input Meeting On Proposed Trail Between Barcelona & Chautauqua Institution

The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development is hosting a public information meeting to gather community input on the proposed Chautauqua to Erie-Lakes Connector Trail Study and recommended trail alignment.

The meeting will take place 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 21 at Eason Hall which is located at 23 Elm Street in Westfield.

The public meeting will provide an opportunity to learn about the proposed Chautauqua to Erie-Lakes Connector Trail, review the recommended trail alignment, and share feedback that will help guide the next phase of the project. The proposed trail would create an approximately 20-mile multi-use corridor connecting Barcelona Harbor on Lake Erie to Chautauqua Institution on Chautauqua Lake, linking communities, parks, downtowns, historic destinations, and existing trail systems throughout Chautauqua County. The project is designed to improve recreational opportunities, expand active transportation options, strengthen tourism, and enhance regional connectivity.

During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Review the recommended trail alignment and project maps

Learn about the planning process and study findings

Ask questions of the project team

Provide comments and local knowledge to help refine future implementation

Based on recommendations from the Chautauqua County Greenway Plan, in 2013 the Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development facilitated the creation of the feasibility study titled, Barcelona to Chautauqua Institution (B2CI) Shared-Use Trail Feasibility Study and Implementation Plan. Due to segments being completed, outdated cost estimates, and changes in trail alignment, it was necessary to update the document. The County Planning Department received capital project funding to work with LaBella Associates on this update to the 2013 Study and will utilize this planning document to apply for future grant funding to implement the trail.

If you would like more information about this event or to make an accessibility request, email Rebecca Wurster at wursterr@chqgov.com.

For more information on the public meeting, visit the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/share/1ApVQyqT6a