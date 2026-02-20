County Receives $1.9 Million To Improve Emergency Communications For First Responders

Chautauqua County has received $1.9 million to improve emergency communications for first responders.

The county will use the funds to upgrade equipment, which will allow for the expansion of the National Interoperability Channels.

The funding is part of more than $38 million in state funding that has been awarded to 17 counties and New York City. The Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program supports local governments’ efforts to build and repair radio towers that allow them to communicate with other emergency responders during disasters and emergencies. Installing and maintaining these towers ensures that lines of communication continue to be clearly accessible in situations when they are needed the most.

The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will administer the funding.