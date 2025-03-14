County Seeking Public Feedback on County Charter, Administrative Code

Chautauqua County is seeking public feedback as part of the review of the Chautauqua County Charter and Administrative Code.

By law, this review occurs every ten years to ensure that the county’s governing documents remain effective and up to date. Residents are encouraged to provide public comments, recommendations, or concerns regarding these governing documents.

The Chautauqua County Charter and Administrative Code serve as the foundation for county government operations, outlining the roles and responsibilities of officials, departments, and legislative processes. To ensure transparency and community involvement, the County invites input from residents to help shape any necessary revisions.

The documents under review are available for public access online at: chqgov.com/legislature/Forms-Documents.

Members of the public who wish to submit feedback can email their comments to charterreview@chqgov.com. The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2025.