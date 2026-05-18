County Sheriff’s Department Welcomes New K-9 Team

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the formal dedication of its newest K-9 team, K-9 Rich and his handler, Deputy Kapuscinski.

The team was officially introduced during a ceremony last week, marking the completion of the first phase of their operational training.

The new K-9 is named “Rich” in memory of Richard Telford, who served the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for over 30 years, rising to the rank of Undersheriff. Following his passing in September 2024, the department chose to honor his three decades of dedicated service by naming the newest member of the force in his likeness. During the ceremony, the Telford family was presented with a plaque to commemorate the dedication.

The acquisition of K-9 Rich was made possible through a generous private donation by Judd Bohall, a senior member of Bayview Financial Group. Mr. Bohall’s contribution covered the total purchase cost of the canine.

The department also extended its gratitude to local partners who donated materials and labor to construct a new kennel for the team: Billy Close of Close Concrete, Ode’s Services and JMI.

K-9 Rich, a one-year-old German Shepherd, was purchased from Shallow Creek Kennels in February 2026. Rich has successfully completed his first phase of training, consisting of Human Tracking, Obedience, Apprehension

K-9 Rich received his New York State Certification earlier this month. The team is scheduled to return to training in September 2026 to begin Phase II, which will focus on specialized certification in explosives detection.