County Sheriff’s Office Not Endorsing Fundraising Promotion By U.S. Deputy Sheriff’s Association

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is not endorsing a recent fundraising promotion by the the U.S. Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

The Sheriff’s Office said they do not and have not received assistance from this organization.

The Office added they continue to support and endorse the New York State Sheriff’s Association and New York State Sheriff’s Institute which work to offer various different levels of support for Chautauqua County. This includes holding a Sheriff’s summer camp each year that the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is able to send kids from the county to the camp at no cost to them.

