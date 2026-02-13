County Sheriff’s Office Partners With AXON On Ring Device Program

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with AXON to deploy its Community Request integration with Ring smart camera devices.

The partnership allows the Sheriff’s Office to invite Ring users to voluntarily share camera footage that may assist law enforcement in investigating crimes and enhancing public safety.

Participation in this program is entirely voluntary. Ring camera owners remain in full control of whether, how, and what footage they choose to share. If a request is declined or ignored, the individual remains anonymous, and law enforcement will not be able to see who received or chose not to respond to the request.

When a crime is reported, verified public safety agencies using Ring Neighbors and Axon Evidence may submit a Community Request. Each request includes the location and timeframe of the incident, a unique investigative reference code, and general details regarding the nature of the investigation.

The request appears on the Neighbors feed within the Ring app, and Ring users located within the designated area receive a notification.

Ring camera owners may choose to share relevant video clips if they wish to assist, or they may simply ignore the request. If the request is ignored, anonymity is fully preserved and the agency is not notified.

Any footage that is voluntarily shared is uploaded directly into Axon Evidence, where it is securely stored with full chain-of-custody documentation, metadata, and audit trails, making it suitable for investigative and courtroom use.