County Sheriff’s Office Reminds Snowmobilers That Trails Are Closed Until Jan. 2

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Navigation Division is reminding all snowmobile operators that trails cannot officially open until January 2, 2026.

With anticipation of the trails opening, the Sheriff’s Office is reminding riders to ensure that their snowmobiles are in full compliance with New York State requirements before operating including both up-to-date registration in NYS and valid insurance. Operators should be sure they are wearing proper safety equipment, including a DOT- approved helmet, eye protection and other cold weather gear given the weather conditions.

The Snowmobile trails throughout the county are maintained, inspected, and authorized to open by the Snowmobile Clubs. They are responsible for opening and closure of their respective trails.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends checking with snowmobile clubs social media pages to verify trails are open or the NYSSA webpage for trail updates. Using trails prior to official opening, or riding on private property without permission, constitutes trespassing. Early use can also cause significant property or trail damage, for which riders may be held criminally or personally liable.

The Navigation Division will be coordinating patrol operations with other Law Enforcement agencies to conduct patrols to promote safety and compliance.

You can access more resources for NYS Trail systems, NYS Laws to include required equipment, and Local Laws by accessing the links below:

Trails- https://nyssa.evtrails.com/#

Laws- https://www.sheriff.us/snowmobile