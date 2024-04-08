County, State Offer Safety Tips For Solar Eclipse

The Chautauqua County Health Department urges residents to use extreme caution while viewing the eclipse.

In order to prevent severe eye injury, residents are encouraged to be prepared with proper eclipse viewing glasses.

Spectators can prevent eye damage/injury during an eclipse by wearing certified protective eyewear while looking at the Sun (Eclipse safety glasses: ISO 12312-2 filter).

Chautauqua County Government has provided FREE ISO approved solar viewing glasses available for pick up at various locations throughout the county. Visit CHQGov.com/eclipse for a list of locations.

Chautauqua County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Faulk said, “Many people may want to get a closer look at the eclipse via a telescope or binoculars, or they may want to take a photo. It is NOT safe to look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses. ”

According to NASA, the Sun’s surface is so bright that if you stare at any portion of it, no matter how small, it produces enough light to damage individual retinal cells within the eye. It takes a few seconds for this to happen, but afterward, you will see a spot as big as the solar surface you glimpsed at when you look away from the Sun at some other scenery. Depending on how long you gazed at the Sun and how badly the retinal cells were damaged, this spot will either fade away in time or remain permanent.

Important points to remember to view the eclipse safely:

DO: Use special “eclipse glasses” that comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard. Some glasses are being sold that are not ISO and are not safe!

DO: Inspect glasses and viewers before use. If damaged, DO NOT use.

DO: Supervise children to make sure they are using glasses and viewers correctly.

DO: If you wear regular glasses, keep them on and place the “eclipse glasses” over your normal glasses.

DO: Limit viewing the Sun (with eclipse glasses) to 3 minutes of continuous use, intermittently for several hours.

DON’T: Look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection.

DON’T: Use regular sunglasses. Ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe. Special eclipse glasses and viewers are thousands of times darker than regular sunglasses.

DON’T: Leave children unsupervised. Make sure they are using glasses and viewers correctly.

DON’T: Look at the eclipse through a camera, telescope, binoculars or other optical device. Eclipse glasses do not offer additional protection.

Residents and visitors can learn about eclipse glasses and special solar filters at the American Astronomical Society’s website https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/eyewear-viewers.

Those planning on taking to the water for the eclipse are asked to use boater safety.

County Emergency Services Director Noel Guttman stated the importance of being prepared, for both experienced and inexperienced boaters navigating the waters during the eclipse, “During those few minutes of darkness, it’s crucial for boaters to be vigilant. Many boaters might not be accustomed to navigating in the dark, so proper lighting and caution are essential.”

Key safety tips include ensuring the presence of life jackets and navigational lights or flashlights on canoes or kayaks. Guttman advises boaters to remain cautious of their surroundings, particularly in low-light conditions, and to avoid potential hazards such as walls and other boats.

He also highlighted the significance of understanding water temperatures, noting that despite sunny weather, water temperatures may be as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit during the eclipse.

To mitigate risks, Guttman recommends equipping boats with functioning radios for communication and maintaining proper boat maintenance. Additionally, boaters should inform friends and family of their plans before setting sail to ensure swift assistance in case of emergencies.

New York State and County officials said they expect traffic volume to be very high today. They recommend on making plans to stay in one place for the day and allow for plenty of extra travel time.

Vehicles are not allowed to park on the shoulder of the highway to view the eclipse. The State Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority will have increased staffing and patrols for maintenance and traffic crews. Additionally, construction and temporary lane closures will be suspended to allow traffic to flow.

The path of totality includes Erie, PA and Buffalo, NY. Travel to those areas today may be difficult with significant delays. Please plan accordingly.

Avoid the Rush: Beat the crowds and traffic jams by planning your arrival well in advance.

Traffic-Friendly Tips: Check local traffic updates by using 511NY for travel conditions, use alternative routes if necessary, and consider carpooling to minimize congestion. 511NY apps can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.

Pack vehicles with water, fuel, medications, and food.

Do not stop to view the eclipse along the roadway, especially interstates, parkways, and freeways. Choose a safe viewing destination off the road and arrive early.

Also, the annual State Burn Ban is in effect. The annual burn ban began in 2009 and is enforced to prevent wildfires and protect communities during heightened seasonal conditions for wildfires.

This season, extra vigilance is important because the past winter season was warmer and drier than normal, leaving dormant vegetation from last year exposed and susceptible to fire.

For more information about safety and tips for today, visit https://chqgov.com/eclipse