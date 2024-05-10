County Tax Foreclosure Proceedings, Tax Auction Postponed

Chautauqua County officials have announced tax foreclosure proceedings and the upcoming tax auction have been postponed until further notice.

Officials said recent retroactive changes to tax foreclosure laws implemented by New York State are prompting a thorough review of existing legislation and necessitated adjustments to internal policies within the county government. As a result, property owners facing delinquent taxes will have continued opportunities to rectify their financial obligations and remove their properties from the foreclosure process.

Chautauqua County encourages property owners to stay informed and take advantage of available resources during this period of adjustment. Delinquent taxes can still be paid, providing property owners with an opportunity to prevent their properties from being included in the foreclosure proceedings.

Further updates regarding the rescheduling of the tax auction and any additional changes to county procedures will be communicated to the public in a timely manner.

For more information and updates, please visit chqgov.com/real-property-tax/Real-Property-Tax.