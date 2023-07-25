County Tourism Product Development Grant Program Now Accepting Applications

Applications are now being accepted for Chautauqua County’s Tourism Product Development Grant Program.

The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Development is accepting grant requests from interested groups or organizations until October 1, 2023.

Applications will only be available online through the Planning and Development website at planningchautauqua.com/economic-development Hard copies of the application will not be accepted.

The Tourism Product Development Grant Program is funded through the County’s 5% occupancy, or “bed tax,” for the rental of lodging units within the County. Sixty cents from every dollar (3%) of the revenue that is generated from this tax is utilized to increase tourism, conventions, trade shows, special events, and other directly related or supporting activities including businesses in the county. A portion of the 3% occupancy tax is allocated to provide grants for projects that will achieve and/or support special tourism product and event development initiatives.

Awards of up to $10,000 with a 1:1 match will be determined based on a project review and ranking.

Through this grant program, the County seeks to assist in catalyzing opportunities that promote or support the development of distinct themes or significant events and attractions that enhance the level of visitor experience, and ultimately the number of visitors to the County. Programs and initiatives should help create awareness of Chautauqua County as a place to visit and/or improve the likelihood of repeat visits to the area. A key objective for the future of Chautauqua County’s tourism industry is to create and promote products and experiences that will attract more visitors, particularly for overnight visits and in the pre- and post-summer seasons.

Grant funds are not intended for facility maintenance or long-term operational costs; they are intended to be developmental in nature.

Applications for the 3% Tourism Product Development Grant Program may be submitted by various groups and organizations, including: not-for-profits, governments, businesses/corporations, public or private schools, and all landowners of Chautauqua County.

For more information, please contact Nate Aldrich at (716) 363-3672 or aldrichn@chqgov.com.