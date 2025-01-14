Court Grants Police, Fire Unions Injunction Against City of Jamestown

A judge has granted Police and Fire Unions an injunction against the City of Jamestown.

Surrogate Court Judge Stephen Cass granted the injunction Monday that will send all parties to arbitration over a plan to increase health insurance premiums by 22%.

The unions filed in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court on December 20 a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunctive relief staying the City of Jamestown’s unilateral increase in insurance premiums effective January 1.

The filing says that the union members received a notice in their biweekly paycheck on December 12, 2024 that stated health insurance premiums were increasing an additional 22% in 2025 compared to premium payments in 2024. The letter states this is consistent with their current Collective Bargaining Agreements.

The lawsuit claims that the 22% increase wasn’t stated during recent contract negotiations and, according to the letter, all police and fire union employees and retirees only had 15 days from receipt of the letter to evaluate their health insurance options before the increase went into effect.

Cass’ ruling said the arguments from the City and the Unions are, “…inconclusive as to whether the petitioners’ health insurance coverage would remain in effect or unchanged if the members did not file the benefit plan enrollment form by December 27,2024, or did not pay the increased health insurance premiums listed on the form.”

He said there is sufficient question on whether the unions’ health insurance coverage will remain in effect or be rendered ineffectual.

Cass granted a preliminary injunction of 120 days to prevent the City from increasing premiums while the arbitration process takes place.