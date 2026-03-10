Crime Is Down 2.35% In Jamestown For 2025

Crime is down 2.35% in the City of Jamestown for 2025.

Now retired Police Chief Tim Jackson relayed that news in the Public Safety Annual Report.

2025-JPD-Annual-Report

There was one murder in 2025 where 62-year old Michael Jaeckle was killed with a crossbow. 58-year old David Nelson has been indicted on 2nd Degree Murder charges in that case. In 2024, there were five murders in the City of Jamestown. The report also noted that there were two shootings in 2025 that resulted in injuries.

Police seized 57 guns in 2025 compared with 18 in 2024.

Drug seizures were up dramatically for methamphetamine with 8,393 grams being seized versus 1,171 in 2024 and 4,506 grams of cocaine being seized compared with 639 grams in 2024. 1,303 grams of fentanyl also was seized in 2025.

In late 2025, the Jamestown Police Department was the recipient of the Statewide Targeted Reductions in Intimate Partner Violence (STRIVE) grant funding which aims to improve the response to intimate partner abuse and domestic violence. The $309,815 in funding will be used by the Jamestown Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit (Project Crossroads) to enhance services to victims, as well as hold offenders of domestic violence accountable.

In 2025, the Domestic Violence Intervention Unit (DVIU) received 1,368 Domestic Violence Incident Reports. This is down 29% from 2024, when there were 1,943 reports.

Recruitment remains a top priority within the agency. The department will be implementing new initiatives this year to attract more officers. The department has begun forming a recruitment team of volunteer officers motivated to bring career law enforcement officers to the Jamestown Police Department. Also this year, the Zone 13 training academy will begin a Phase 1 and Phase 2 curriculum, which will lessen the financial burden placed on recruits as well as allow local agencies to sponsor and hire recruits sooner than previously.

The report also noted that the Jamestown Police Department indoor range is nearing completion after a much needed upgrade. American Rescue Plan Act funds were used to construct the new, modern facility for training.