C&S Engineers To Begin Engineering Work On Chadakoin River Stormwater Channel Maintenance Project

C&S Companies will begin engineering services for the Chadakoin River Stormwater Channel Maintenance Project following City Council’s contract approval.

The City is contracting with C & S in an amount not to exceed $403,300. Council member Doug Scotchmer shared prior to Council’s vote that the $403,300 in the resolution is $100,000 less than the original estimate. The project is being funded through a $6.6 million federal grant that is being administered by the State Department of Transportation. The city is responsible for 20% of project costs. The city’s share of funding is coming from the Department of Public Works’ budget.

The project will improve existing drainage channels between Jones & Gifford Avenue and Washington Street to reduce flooding impacts to transportation infrastructure and nearby industrial properties.

Jamestown Public Works Acting Director Mark Roetzer said the company will first review work that’s already been done by another engineering firm and then work on additional survey and data collection as well as hydraulic analysis, preliminary and detailed design; right-of-way support, and preparation of bid documents. He said C & S estimates that it’ll take 12 to 18 months to develop the final project design.

During public comments, concerns were raised by Everwild Conservation Coordinator Twan Leenders and citizen Doug Champ about impacts of the proposed work on the wetlands in that area.

Roetzer said C & S Engineers also is in charge of obtaining environmental permits needed at both the State and Federal level, including any environmental studies needed to get those permits.

Council also approved an agreement with Jamestown Public Schools for the City to provide two School Resource Officers for the 2026-27 school year. The agreement comes at no cost to the City as the School District reimburses the City for salaries and overtime costs. The Jamestown School Board approved the agreement at its August 25, 2026 meeting.