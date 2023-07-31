WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Cummins Approved 450 Kilowatt Hydropower Allocation

Cummins Approved 450 Kilowatt Hydropower Allocation

By Leave a Comment

The Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant has been approved for a 450 kilowatt hydropower allocation.

The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees approved the power allocation under the state’s ReCharge NY program.

Cummins is investing $452 million at its Chautauqua County site to retool the facility for its next generation of products. The firm’s expansion will create 90 jobs and support an additional 1,280 existing jobs.

The ReCharge NY program works to strengthen the state’s economy by encouraging companies to retain and create jobs, while sparking capital investment throughout the state. ReCharge NY offers power contracts up to seven years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.