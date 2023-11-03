Dance Troupe iLuminate Performs Live At The Reg Tonight

Unique dance troupe, iLuminate, will perform live on the Reg stage tonight.

The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. There are very limited number of tickets available a this time.

iLuminate dancers entertain in electrified glow-in-the-dark suits performing dynamic routines and illusions on a darkened stage.

The troupe competed on America’s Got Talent during the sixth season, coming in at 3rd place.

Tickets for iLuminate are on sale at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts’ box office from 12 until 5 p.m., by calling 716-484-7070, and online at reglenna.com.