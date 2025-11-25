Dancing With Victoria Bringing ‘The Reindeer Who Saved Christmas’ To The Reg

Dancing With Victoria will bring “The Reindeer Who Saved Christmas” to the Reg Lenna on Friday, December 5.

Hundreds of young dancers will tell the story of this timeless family classic and remind audiences of all ages that it’s okay to be different. The dynamic dance production features a number of magical holiday favorites including “Run, Run Rudolph,” “Let it Snow” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

The show begins at 6:30 p.m., Friday, December 5 at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts theatre.

The production is being presented in partnership with Collaborative Children’s Solutions.

Tickets are now on sale at the Reg Lenna Box Office, either online reglenna.com or in person.