Daylight Saving Time ends November 5.

Clocks move back an hour to standard time at 2:00 a.m., Sunday, November 5. People are encouraged to also test and change batteries in smoke or carbon monoxide detectors at this time as well.

Daylight Saving Time was first introduced in 1918 as an energy conservation effort, shifting more daylight to the end of the day and less at the start.

In March 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act. The intent behind the bill was to make daylight saving time permanent starting in spring of 2023.

But the bill failed to be taken up in the House.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio reintroduced the bill this March, and it was sent to the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, but there’s been no notable movement on it since. A companion bill, introduced by Florida Representative Vern Buchanan is similarly stuck in committee at the House level.

Even if either bill manages to pass both chambers, it’d still need to be signed by President Biden, who hasn’t indicated how he leans on the issue.