Daylight saving time ends this weekend.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to make sure the devices are working.

Last year, local Red Cross volunteers responded to help 1,234 families across the region affected by 763 disasters – primarily home fires, which account for most of the about 65,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually across the country.

When turning your clocks back this weekend, test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.

Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Visit soundthelarm.org/wny to sign up for a free smoke alarm installation and home fire safety education appointment.