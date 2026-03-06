Daylight Saving Time Starts This Weekend

Daylight saving time begins this weekend.

At 2:00 a.m., Sunday, March 8, clocks will “spring forward” and reset to 3:00 a.m.

While cell phones will do the change automatically, other clocks can be changed on Saturday night before bedtime or upon waking on Sunday morning.

People are also encouraged to check and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Daylight saving time will end Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

Daylight saving has not been made permanent, nor is it ending as of yet, although the push to make it permanent has been reintroduced multiple times as the Sunshine Protection Act. This would establish permanent DST across the country, extending daylight saving time from eight months of the year to the full year.

The Sunshine Protection Act passed the senate in 2022 but stalled in the House. It was reintroduced in 2025 but has not passed.