Deadline To Change Political Party Affiliation Approaching

The deadline for voters to change political party affiliation ahead of this year’s elections is approaching.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections announced that the last day to submit changes is Wednesday, February 14, 2024, for those intending to participate in both the Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Presidential Primary Election and the Tuesday, June 25, 2024 Federal, State & Local Primary Election.

Commissioner Brian Abram said that under election law, individuals are not allowed to change their party affiliation between February 15 and seven days following the Primary (July 5 this year).

Voter Registration forms must be physically at the office by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14. Changes submitted through the NYS DMV must be made by Tuesday, February 13, in order for the DMV to transmit the data to the Board of Elections in time.

The Board of Elections is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Additionally, on Wednesday, February 14 the Board of Elections will remain open until 5 p.m. to meet statutory requirements for the last day to receive political party changes.

Voters wishing to change their political party need to complete a new Voter Registration Form, designating their new political party choice. Forms can be submitted in-person or via proxy at the front counter during all office hours at 7 N. Erie St. Mayville, NY 14757.

Voter Registration Forms are available online at votechautauqua.com and at any local municipal office, library, post office or at the Board of Elections. Online options include the New York State Online Voter Registration portal or the Department of Motor Vehicles MotorVoter portal.

Links to both websites are available at www.votechautauqua.com.