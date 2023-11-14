WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

DEC’s ‘Create A Watershed Superhero’ Poster Contest Now Open

Last year’s top winning poster by Mudanvit Goyal from Mildred E Strang Middle School

The annual “Create A Watershed Superhero” poster contest is now open for New York middle school students.

The contest by the State Department of Environmental Conservation challenges middle school students to create their own superhero to inspire environmental stewardship.

Since 2004, the annual poster contest has encouraged thousands of middle school students across the state to learn about their role in protecting their local watersheds and how to conserve and safeguard water resources, now and for future generations. This is the third year of the superhero poster contest theme.

To participate in the 2023-24 school year contest, New York State teachers, schools, and clubs are advised to visit DEC’s website https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/32108.html

Posters will be accepted through January 12, 2024. The 14 winning posters will be featured in DEC and NYWEA’s 2025 Annual Calendar.

