Democrat Regina Brackman Elected As Jamestown City Council’s First Black President

Democrat Regina Brackman has been elected as the first Black Jamestown City Council President in that body’s history.

Brackman, who serves Ward 3, was elected unanimously after Republican council members initially nominated prior Council President and Ward 2 council member Tony Dolce. Democrats now hold a slight 5-4 majority on City Council.

Brackman said she is humbled and honored to be chosen for the position, “I do not take this position likely. And I will do my best to support and guide the council to serve the residents of the city of Jamestown, to support the various departments and this administration. I welcome our four incoming council members as well as our four returning council members. I’m looking forward to working as a unified council with our main focus being doing what’s best for our city and our residents.”

Brackman was initially appointed to Council in April 2021 following the death of Vickye James, whom Brackman said was “a dear friend and sister,” “In the five years that I’ve served as a council member, I’ve learned and gained an understanding of the operations of our city government. I’ve heard and even visualized the concerns that impact the quality of life for our residents. I will continue to engage in activities, policy updates and, or, creations of new policies that will promote change and resolution to those concerns.”

New committee chairs and assignments were announced at the inaugural meeting.

Brackman has assigned Ward 4 Democrat Doug Scotchmer as Finance Committee Chair with Republicans Andrew Faulkner and Brent Sheldon continuing as committee members.

Democrat At Large Council member Dan Gonzalez will chair the Public Works Committee with Republican Russ Bonfiglio and Democrat Jeremy Engquist as committee members.

Republican Ward 2 Council member Tony Dolce will chair the Public Safety committee with Democrats Regina Brackman and Hannah Jaroszynski serving on the committee. And Democrat Ward 5 Council member Hannah Jaroszynski will chair the Housing Committee with Democrat Dan Gonzalez and Republican Brent Sheldon serving as members.

Mayor Kim Ecklund also submitted her council appointments to city Board and Commissions, which were approved unanimously by Council.

Republicans Brent Sheldon and Tony Dolce have been appointed to the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Tony Dolce has also been reappointed to the Jamestown Local Development Corporation. Republican Andrew Faulkner has been reappointed to the Parks, Recreation, and Conservation Commission along with Republican Russ Bonfiglio being appointed to that body. Brent Sheldon has been appointed to the Riverfront Management Council. And Democrat Regina Brackman has been appointed as Council Liaison to the Jamestown Planning Commission.