Designer Bag Bingo Event To Benefit Chautauqua Hospice Tonight

A designer bag bingo event to benefit Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care is taking place tonight.

The event, hosted by the Lakewood American Legion located at 174 Chautauqua Avenue in Lakewood, starts at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $35 a person or $240 for a table of eight. Table reservations will receive five free bingo boards, five free raffle tickets, and a swag bag.

Additional cards and wallet raffle tickets are $1 each. Food and Beverages will be available for purchase.

To register, visit https://chautauquahospicepalliativecare-bloom.kindful.com/e/designer-bag-bingo-22724?blm_aid=45181