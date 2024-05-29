Discarded Battery May Be To Blame for Landfill Fire

A discarded battery may be to blame for a small fire at the County Landfill on Monday.

Chautauqua County officials said that a small fire was discovered by landfill crews within the landfill debris cell on Monday morning.

Despite windy conditions posing a challenge, the combined efforts of landfill personnel and local fire crews led to the successful extinguishment of the blaze within approximately one hour.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

County Landfill Manager Aaron Gustafson said while the exact cause of the fire is unclear, he indicated that an improperly discarded battery may have been the source.

According to County Transfer Station guidelines on recycling, residents are asked to return rechargeable batteries to any retailer that sells rechargeable batteries. Non-rechargeable batteries may be included in trash. Automobile lead acid batteries are not allowed to be disposed and should be brought back to a retailer or distributor.