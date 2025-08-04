Discussions To Continue Over Proposed Zoning Change By Jackson-Taylor Park

Jamestown City Council will continue discussions at their work session on changing the zoning of the area near Jackson-Taylor Park.

Council initially heard about the proposal at their July work session when it was thought that a local law was needed to change zoning designations.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said further research has since found that a simple resolution is needed to make the change.

The City of Jamestown has had two variance applications this year for this area near Jackson-Taylor Park to change the allowable use of this R-2 zoned district. DOD staff said the land in this area “faces challenges to build new structures while existing buildings are not being utilized to the fullest ability due to existing zoning restrictions.”

In R-2 zones, only single and two-family homes are allowed. The change to a C-1 zone would allow for single and multifamily housing as well as neighborhood commercial businesses like offices, personal service establishments, and retail.

The DOD proposes changing the area south of Jackson-Taylor Park, just west of Lafayette Street over to the Chadakoin River and north of West Eighth Street from R-2 to C-1. City Principal Planner Jason Kulaszewski said this would align the zoning map with existing and proposed development in the area. He said it would also reduce the need for future zoning variances from the Jamestown Zoning Board of Appeals, whose members have stated they do not wish to be involved in “spot zoning.”

The discussion on zoning changes will be held in the Housing Committee at 6:30 p.m. with discussion continuing during the full work session at 7:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the fourth floor Police Training Room in City Hall.

All meetings are open to the public with the work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.