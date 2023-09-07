Don Reinhoudt To Be Honored With Tribute Banner At Fredonia Game

World’s Strongest Man, Don Reinhoudt, will be honored with a tribute banner at Fredonia Central Schools.

The banner will be unveiled by the FCS Athletic Department in coordination with the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame at halftime of Fredonia’s home football game against Southwestern Central Schools on Friday, September 15. The game starts at 7:00 p.m.

Don Reinhoudt graduated from Fredonia Central School in 1963. He died in a car crash on July 3, 2023 at the age of 78.

A seven-time World’s Strongest Man, the holder of multiple powerlifting records and titles, and an inductee of eight halls of fame, including the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, Don Reinhoudt was a legend in the sports history of his home county.

Reinhoudt was also a larger-than-life figure to thousands of Chautauqua County school children who were mesmerized by his feats of strength and his equally powerful motivational messages delivered during his 25-year tenure as Director of Chautauqua County’s Youth Bureau.

Prior to the football game, friends of Don are invited to reminisce and share stories at an informal get-together at Old Main Inn, 24 Water Street, Fredonia. The social event starts at 5:00 p.m.