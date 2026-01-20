Doors Open Jamestown To Take Place Sat. Jan. 24

Doors Open Jamestown will take place this Saturday, January 24.

The day is designed as an opportunity for people who live in the region to experience what tourists see in the Jamestown area, featuring a wide variety of local museums and cultural institutions. The attractions open their doors for free during what would otherwise be a slow time of year.

A scavenger hunt also will take place with participating attractions donating merchandise for three prize baskets.

Participants can use the QR code at venues or visit go.chqchamber.org/experiences to launch the game pass on your mobile device.

The drawing will remain open for several hours after Doors Open is finished to allow for pass completion. Prize winners will be randomly drawn from these entries and winners will be notified Monday, January 26.

If you have questions about the pass or how it works, visit the CHQ Chamber on the corner of North Main and East Third Streets on Doors Open day.

Participating attractions in Doors Open for 2026 are:

Audubon Community Nature Center, 1600 Riverside Road

Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame, 15 West 3rd Street

Chautauqua Youth Symphony, 106 East 2nd Street

CHQ Chamber and Visitor Information Center, 300 North Main Street

*Fenton History Center, 67 Washington Street

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, 301 East 2nd Street, Suite 101

James Prendergast Library, 509 Cherry Street

Lucile M. Wright Air Museum, 110 West 3rd Street, Suite 101

*Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum, 2 West 3rd Street

Martz-Kohl Observatory, 176 Robbin Hill Road

Marvin Community House, 2 West 5th Street

*National Comedy Center, 203 West 2nd Street

Northwest Arena, 319 West 3rd Street

Partridge-Sheldon House by Jamestown DAR, 70 Prospect Street

Pearl City Clay House, 220 East 2nd Street

Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, 116 East 3rd Street

Robert H. Jackson Center, 305 East 4th Street

Roger Tory Peterson Institute, 311 Curtis Street

Sukanya Burman Dance, 106 East 2nd Street, Studio 3A

Businesses Participating are:

Art Cloth & Craft, 108 East 3rd Street

Chautauqua Art Gallery, 318 North Main Street

DoubleTree by Hilton, 150 West Fourth Street

Wicked Warren’s, 119 West 3rd Street

The hours for Doors Open are 10am-4pm. The National Comedy Center, Lucille Ball Desi Arnez Museum, and the Fenton History Center require timed tickets through advanced registration and may have some additional restrictions. Visit their websites for additional information. Some additional businesses may also participate.