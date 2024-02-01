Doors Open Jamestown To Take Place Saturday, Feb. 3

The 20th year of Doors Open Jamestown will take place this Saturday, February 3.

From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, people can visit eighteen local museums and attractions for free during what would otherwise be a slow time of year.

Jamestown Chamber Coordinator Carrie Swanson said some attractions, including the National Comedy Center, Lucy-Desi Museum, Fenton History Center, and the Northwest Arena do require people to register in advance for entry. That can be done on the websites for those attractions.

Swanson said there also will be a scavenger hunt held again, “Each of the attractions will have a question specific to their location, which I will mention that the Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center is also participating as well. You’re welcome to stop in there as one of your first stops to kind of give you the lay of the land for Doors Open. You can answer the question and if you answer it correctly, you get entered to win one of three baskets.”

Swanson added that the day is about supporting local attractions and local businesses.

For more information about Doors Open, visit jtny.events or visit the Doors Open Jamestown 2024 event page on Facebook