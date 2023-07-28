Double Up Food Bucks Program Receives $2 Million from NYS

New York State has appropriated $2 million for the Double Up Food Bucks program in the state.

The program, ran by Field & Fork Network, gives a dollar for dollar match up to $20 a day for SNAP customers.

Field & Fork Program Director Josh McGuire said the program helps increase access to healthy foods for people as well as provide more income for farmers.

He said the program began in New York State in 2014 at seven markets and now is featured at over 240 locations across the state, including Jamestown, “And we’ve actually seen at the Jamestown Public Market the growth of Double Up Food Bucks. We’ve grown by 67% at that market alone between 2020 and 2022, which is really exciting growth to see in Jamestown. That means more people are getting fresh fruits and vegetables. We also launched (the program) this year, newly, at the Carlberg Farm Produce Market, and that’s here in Jamestown as well.”

The Double Up Food Bucks program has distributed almost $30,000 to customers in Jamestown since 2020 toward the purchase of New York grown produce. In turn, those funds have gone directly to local farmers.

For more information about Double Up Food Bucks NY, visit doubleupnys.com