Downtown Cruise-In Takes Place Tonight In Jamestown

The Downtown Cruise-In rolls into downtown Jamestown tonight.

The annual event will showcase hundreds of classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, and unique vehicles.

Attendees can enjoy live DJ music, food trucks, vendors, and family-friendly entertainment, all while strolling through blocks of spectacularly restored and customized vehicles.

The event runs from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

This year introduces mobile voting for the People’s Choice Award, allowing spectators to scan a QR code and vote for their favorite ride right from their phones. There also will be a 50/50 raffle where the winner gets half and the top three peoples choice will share in the other half.

While the event is free for spectators, there is a $15 registration for cars. Cars should enter at Spring and East Third Streets starting at 3:00 p.m. Only cash will be accepted.

Streets will close at 3:00 p.m. on Third Street from Washington to Spring Street, Cross areas of Cherry, North Main and Pine from Second to Fourth Streets.

For more information, visit cruiseinjtny.com