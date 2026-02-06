Downtown Jamestown Has Road Closures, Low-Water Pressure Following Water Main Break

A water main break on Third and Spring Streets in downtown Jamestown has resulted in road closures and low-water pressure.

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities were notified of the issue early Friday morning. Low water pressure and discolored water is affecting areas of downtown near the water main break. A hole has developed by the curb by the intersection of Third and Spring Streets.

East Third Street from Pine Street to just past Spring Street is closed as well as Spring Street between Second and just above Third Street is closed. Motorists will need to find alternate routes.

Jamestown City Hall is open today as well as some other businesses in the affected area.

Crews hope to have the problem fixed by 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.