Dr. Lillian Ney Receives Commendation From Chautauqua County

The Chautauqua County Legislature and County Executive PJ Wendel recognized Dr. Lillian Vitanza Ney following her departure from the County Board of Health.

Ney received a commendation for her years of service to the County in the professional medical field and volunteer sector including her nearly ten years on the Health Board

Ney is a retired Cardiologist and former Medical Director and Vice-President of WCA Hospital. She also was the coordinator of Jamestown Area Medical Association, and was an interim acting Medical Director of Heritage Park Health Care Center. She also stepped in to serve a short term as Acting County Health Commissioner for the Chautauqua County Health Department in 1975.

Ney was appointed to the Board of Health in 2014 and served as President in 2022-2023. During her tenure, she supported the Board’s purpose to promulgate, adopt, and publish rules, regulations, orders and directives for the security of life and health in Chautauqua County. Notably on May 17, 2016, Chautauqua County became the first county in New York State to increase the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21, more than three years before NYS implemented the statewide Tobacco 21 Law.

In addition to serving on the Board of Health, Ney has been active on many boards and commissions within the community. She resides in Jamestown.