Dr. Rappole To Discuss ‘Migration: A Chance for a New Beginning’ at RTPI

A conversation on migration by birds and people will be held Saturday at Roger Tory Peterson Institute.

Dr. John H. Rappole will lead a conversation, entitled, Migration: A Chance for a New Beginning. The program will feature personal stories from Dr. Rappole’s recent book, Migration Mysteries: Adventures, Disasters, and Epiphanies in a Life with Birds.

It will be held at 1:00 p.m. and is sponsored by the New Neighbors Coalition.

Rappole, who was born and raised in Jamestown, is the developer and chief proponent of the “dispersal theory” of bird migration.

The conversation is free and open to the public. Rappole will speak for about 35 minutes and then respond to questions from the audience. Refreshments will be served. He will not only share his original scientific research, but also his experiences with various migrations around the world.